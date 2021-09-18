Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Price Reaches $0.45

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 50.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $14.20 million and $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00071955 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00120660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.79 or 0.00172834 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,414.05 or 0.07127214 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,890.10 or 0.99976030 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $403.18 or 0.00841682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

