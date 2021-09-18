Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 485.7% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 140.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

CGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners raised Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.