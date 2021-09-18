Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 469 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

ENB stock opened at $39.65 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

