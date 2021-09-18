Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 541.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 13,392 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,364,000 after buying an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 208,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $805,000.

RYH opened at $313.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.78. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $224.33 and a one year high of $321.48.

