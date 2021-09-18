Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $900,000 Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $156.29 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $163.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.39 and a 200-day moving average of $154.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.69.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.