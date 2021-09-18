Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $89.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.16.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.69.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

