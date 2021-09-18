Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 14,227 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 51.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 249,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 85,360 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,780 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,235,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,966 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares during the period.

Shares of REET stock opened at $28.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $29.81.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.