Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Receives “Buy” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DVAX. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of DVAX stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $20.40.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.04 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,755.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $24,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,408,268 shares of company stock worth $58,580,545 over the last three months. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after buying an additional 1,141,462 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 172.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 106,872 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 68.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 48.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 12,838 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 107,874.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 33,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

