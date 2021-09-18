Earnbase Achieves Market Capitalization of $491,370.68 (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. One Earnbase coin can currently be bought for about $4.05 or 0.00008442 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Earnbase has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Earnbase has a market capitalization of $491,370.68 and approximately $20,760.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00072592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00121282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00174204 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,416.49 or 0.07129900 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,907.86 or 0.99979328 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.21 or 0.00866507 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002658 BTC.

About Earnbase

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official website is earnbase.org . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Earnbase is earnbasefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Earnbase

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earnbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Earnbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

