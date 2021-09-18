EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) EVP John F. Coleman Sells 1,900 Shares

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:EGP opened at $170.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $125.43 and a one year high of $184.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 58.74%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 5.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 5.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

