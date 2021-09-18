easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Lowered to GBX 741 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 741 ($9.68) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on easyJet in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price target on easyJet in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on easyJet in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on easyJet from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 848.83 ($11.09).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 630.40 ($8.24) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 794.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,599.83. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

