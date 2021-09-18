easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Lowered to GBX 741 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 741 ($9.68) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

EZJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on easyJet in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price target on easyJet in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on easyJet in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on easyJet from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 848.83 ($11.09).

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 630.40 ($8.24) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 794.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,599.83. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

