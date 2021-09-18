Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (LON:RNEW) Shares Down 1%

Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure (LON:RNEW) shares dropped 1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.98 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.98 ($0.01). Approximately 21,382 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.99 ($0.01).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.