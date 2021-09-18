Ecolab Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.60.

NYSE ECL opened at $218.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.22. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $181.25 and a 52-week high of $231.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In other news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

