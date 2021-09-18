Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $336,000 in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,187 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $78,374,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 39.8% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,057,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,094,000 after purchasing an additional 870,800 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $58,146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth $33,345,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $95.78 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $99.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

