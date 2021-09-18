Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 12,311 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,311 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APH. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Amphenol by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upped their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Amphenol stock opened at $75.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.60 and its 200 day moving average is $70.04. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $77.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

In other news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

