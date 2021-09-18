Edgeware Hits Market Capitalization of $56.88 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Edgeware has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. Edgeware has a total market cap of $56.88 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00059550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.00135981 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00013273 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00046833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,430,655,738 coins and its circulating supply is 5,804,880,615 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

