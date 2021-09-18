Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 179.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,516 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Edison International worth $18,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,052 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,411 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,712,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $850,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,859 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in Edison International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,565,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,324,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,803,000 after purchasing an additional 141,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,476,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.90. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

