Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.50). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.75). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

EIGR stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.21. 512,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,138. The firm has a market cap of $244.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

