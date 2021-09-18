Eight Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Field Trip Health (TSE:FTRP)

Eight Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Field Trip Health (TSE:FTRP) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Eight Capital currently has a C$10.20 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Field Trip Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a C$20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TSE:FTRP opened at C$5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 19.06 and a quick ratio of 18.56. The stock has a market cap of C$315.99 million and a P/E ratio of -7.84. Field Trip Health has a 12-month low of C$2.25 and a 12-month high of C$9.88.

