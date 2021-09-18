Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,923 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ELAT opened at $50.73 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.