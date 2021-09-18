electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). electroCore reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow electroCore.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. electroCore had a negative return on equity of 79.02% and a negative net margin of 425.79%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ECOR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on electroCore in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.93 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ ECOR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.96. 1,134,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,819. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51. electroCore has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $66.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,544. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Trevor J. Moody purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 373,455 shares in the company, valued at $373,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECOR. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in electroCore during the 2nd quarter worth $5,950,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in electroCore during the 2nd quarter worth $5,950,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in electroCore by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,293,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 616,800 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in electroCore during the 2nd quarter worth $714,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in electroCore during the 2nd quarter worth $596,000. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

