Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develop treatments for an organ or cell-based transplant, and for people with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Novus Therapeutics Inc., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

NASDAQ ELDN opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.96. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $27.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.08. Research analysts anticipate that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELDN. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $15,146,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $11,938,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $11,914,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $9,534,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 7,235.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 839,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

