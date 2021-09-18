Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.05

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.05 and traded as low as C$13.18. Element Fleet Management shares last traded at C$13.32, with a volume of 1,086,421 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EFN shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CSFB set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.21, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a current ratio of 8.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27.

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.35, for a total transaction of C$454,407.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$96,489.40.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

