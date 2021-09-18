Elrond ERD Trading Down 0.8% This Week (ERD)

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 18th. During the last week, Elrond ERD has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. Elrond ERD has a market capitalization of $261.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond ERD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elrond ERD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00072791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00123284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.79 or 0.00175140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,446.87 or 0.07119436 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,398.81 or 0.99966824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.33 or 0.00847535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002674 BTC.

About Elrond ERD

Elrond ERD launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 coins. Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elrond ERD is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond ERD is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap: Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)). “

Elrond ERD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond ERD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond ERD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond ERD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond ERD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.