Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 8.5% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 123,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $4,490,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 39.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 96,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 27,097 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 70,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $12,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.55.

STLD opened at $61.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.20 and a 200 day moving average of $59.29. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.31 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $4,490,289.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $11,043,417.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,727,044.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

