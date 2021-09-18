Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 43,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,908,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 505,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,399,000 after buying an additional 247,700 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 362,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,116,000 after buying an additional 262,845 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 806,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,075,000 after buying an additional 77,710 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $121.73 on Friday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.04 and a 52 week high of $124.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

