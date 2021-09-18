Employees Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ally Financial were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606,496 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,340 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,085 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,446,104.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $166,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,983 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ALLY opened at $52.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALLY. Barclays upped their price target on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

