Employees Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 73.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 351,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,613,000 after purchasing an additional 148,860 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 4.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 21.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 6.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 2,628.3% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $58.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $43.26 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.34%.

In related news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC raised Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

