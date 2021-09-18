Employees Retirement System of Texas Invests $3.43 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,199,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 569.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. 25.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $166.59 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $104.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total value of $23,999,736.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total value of $129,388,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at $42,535,826.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,335,402 shares of company stock worth $343,883,241. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HSBC increased their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $172.50 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.79.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.