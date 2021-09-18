Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 3.2% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,527,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,644,000 after buying an additional 77,730 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 8.3% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 92,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 4.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,116,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after purchasing an additional 50,731 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 908,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter worth about $11,420,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREE opened at $12.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $472.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.00 and a beta of 0.22. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Whole Earth Brands Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

