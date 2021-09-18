Employees Retirement System of Texas Makes New $3.99 Million Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $111.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.14%.

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.86.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

