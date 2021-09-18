Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Shares Down 8.8%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) shares were down 8.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$5.35 and last traded at C$5.37. Approximately 193,048 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 630,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EDR shares. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.01.

The company has a market cap of C$947.76 million and a PE ratio of 18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.98.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

