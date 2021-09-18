Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ELEZY. Grupo Santander raised shares of Endesa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Endesa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Endesa from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Endesa from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endesa currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEZY opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.02. Endesa has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

