Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, a growth of 89.6% from the August 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 86.8 days.

ENRFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Shares of Enerflex stock remained flat at $$6.73 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.