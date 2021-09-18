Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ERF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$13.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Desjardins lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Enerplus from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.33.

NYSE:ERF opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $332.65 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.0304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Enerplus by 87.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Enerplus by 19.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

