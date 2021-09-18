Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.02.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.30 to C$2.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC raised their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of ESVIF remained flat at $$1.34 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.04.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.