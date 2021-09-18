Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GMVHF. AlphaValue raised shares of Entain to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of Entain stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. Entain has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $27.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.87.

Entain Plc engages in the provision of online sports betting and gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Online, UK Retail, European Retail, Corporate, and Other. The Other segment comprises betting and gaming activities from online and mobile operations, Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes and Sportingbet; Gaming Brands include Casino Club, Foxy Bingo, Gala, Gioco Digitale, partypoker and PartyCasino.

