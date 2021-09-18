Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, an increase of 118.7% from the August 15th total of 1,980,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 90.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 22,312 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 913.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 56.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after buying an additional 704,920 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 28.6% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $111.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.47 and a 200 day moving average of $104.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. Entergy has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.86.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

