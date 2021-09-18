Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,134,000 after buying an additional 21,261,171 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,950,000 after buying an additional 17,315,349 shares during the last quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 69,431.5% in the 1st quarter. Primavera Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,787,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,658,000 after buying an additional 8,774,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,413,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,100,000 after buying an additional 6,632,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLTR opened at $28.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. The company had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million.

Several brokerages have commented on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 172,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $3,676,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,725,244 shares in the company, valued at $73,581,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,039,027 shares of company stock worth $168,913,408. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

