Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 83,326 First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.39% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $658,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $692,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,087,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 72.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 46,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $20.24 and a 12 month high of $28.72.

