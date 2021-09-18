Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 91.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after acquiring an additional 371,921 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Bunge by 1.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 198,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 30.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Bunge by 11.4% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Bunge by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 536,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,552,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $80.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.54. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.