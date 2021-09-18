EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, an increase of 127.7% from the August 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NWVCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of EnWave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.10 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of EnWave from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWVCF opened at $0.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.94. EnWave has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.47.

EnWave Corp. is a technology company, which develops Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV), a proprietary method for the dehydration of organic materials. It has three commercial REV platforms: nutraREV, powderREV, quantaREV.The company was founded by Timothy Douglas Durance on July 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

