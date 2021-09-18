Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EESO) Short Interest Update

Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EESO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,367,600 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the August 15th total of 7,550,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,215,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Enzyme Environmental Solutions stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 754,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,593,115. Enzyme Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.
Enzyme Environmental Solutions Company Profile
See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for Enzyme Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzyme Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.