Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EESO) Short Interest Update

Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EESO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,367,600 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the August 15th total of 7,550,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,215,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Enzyme Environmental Solutions stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 754,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,593,115. Enzyme Environmental Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Enzyme Environmental Solutions Company Profile

Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacturing of industrial and agricultural enzyme products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

