Epwin Group’s (EPWN) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shares of Epwin Group stock opened at GBX 116.25 ($1.52) on Wednesday. Epwin Group has a 12-month low of GBX 63.60 ($0.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 121.60 ($1.59). The stock has a market cap of £168.47 million and a P/E ratio of 64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 113.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 105.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Epwin Group’s previous dividend of $1.00.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

