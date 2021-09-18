Era Swap Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $37,836.00 (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Era Swap has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Era Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Era Swap has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and approximately $37,836.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00060258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.99 or 0.00135784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00013361 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00046786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $366.14 or 0.00753346 BTC.

Era Swap Coin Profile

Era Swap (CRYPTO:ES) is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life . Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

