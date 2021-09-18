Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 95,919 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,584,000 after buying an additional 40,791 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 366.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 52,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 33,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $12.49 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.20.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $40.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ESPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.09.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

