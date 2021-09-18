Ethic Inc. Acquires New Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 151.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 69.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.03.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $37.87 and a 12 month high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.38. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.82 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

