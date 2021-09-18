Ethic Inc. Acquires New Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,015 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its position in PTC by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 481,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,025,000 after purchasing an additional 127,694 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,429,000 after purchasing an additional 23,188 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PTC by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,450,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of PTC by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 118,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,758,000 after buying an additional 46,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC opened at $123.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.15 and its 200-day moving average is $135.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.43 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.83.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

