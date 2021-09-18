Ethic Inc. Makes New $297,000 Investment in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,459 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,969,000. Honeycomb Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP now owns 1,250,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,550,000 after purchasing an additional 365,722 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.11. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $55.35.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

