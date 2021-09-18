Ethic Inc. Purchases 579 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

Dollar General stock opened at $222.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.81 and its 200 day moving average is $213.69. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.